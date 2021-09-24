I-76 Restricted Weeknights for Overhead Sign Maintenance in Montgomery, Philadelphia Counties

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 76 motorists traveling in both directions will encounter periodic lane closures on Monday, September 27, through Friday, October 1, between 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM in Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties, as part of a project to conduct overhead sign maintenance across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Eastbound I-76 at the U.S. 202/U.S. 422 Interchange in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County;

I-76 in both directions at the southbound Interstate 476 Interchange in West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County;

I-76 in both directions at the at the northbound I-476 Interchange in West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County;

Westbound I-76 at the Route 23 Interchange in West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County;

Westbound I-76 at the southbound U.S.1 (City Avenue) Interchange in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County;

I-76 in both directions at the northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) Interchange in Philadelphia;

Eastbound I-76 at the Montgomery Drive Interchange in Philadelphia;

Eastbound I-76 at the U.S. 30/Girard Avenue Interchange in Philadelphia;

Eastbound I-76 at the Spring Garden Street Interchange in Philadelphia;

Eastbound I-76 at the Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway) Interchange in Philadelphia;

Westbound I-76 at the South Street Interchange in Philadelphia; and

Westbound I-76 at the 30th Street Interchange in Philadelphia.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Kriger Construction, Inc. of Scranton, PA, is the general contractor on this $2.9 million project to repair and replace overhead and large signs.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #