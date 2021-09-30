Learn & Play Montessori Announces Update to Fremont Montessori Preschool Pages
Our schools are back in session for in person learning, and we offer parents many best-in-class Fremont preschool options.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn and Play Montessori, a best-in-class preschool program serving residents in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin California, is proud to announce new content updates to its pages explaining its best-in-class Montessori preschool programs in Fremont, California, and environs.
“Our schools are back in session for in person learning, and we offer parents many best-in-class Fremont preschool options,” explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. “Accordingly, we have updated our online information so that Fremont parents can find the location nearest them, whether that is our Niles location in North Fremont or our new South Fremont campus. Our goal is always to match the child to the best location for him or her and parents.” Fremont Montessori
Parents are encouraged to visit the website, click on the “locations” tab and explore the location that best fits their needs. For example, parents who live or work in or around the newly updated Niles location can visit https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/niles-fremont/. That page explains the Niles Montessori program and has other information about the Niles school. Alternatively, parents who live or work in South Fremont, as in the Irvington or Warm Springs location, can check out their newest Montessori program at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/south-fremont/. All schools offer a full range of Montessori-inspired learning opportunities for children from daycare through preschool to kindergarten. Those who want to dig into what Montessori is can read about it at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/montessori-method/. In all cases, parents are encouraged to call the school of their choice. Not all schools have open enrollments as space and enrollments do change. However, the staff will work hard to put parents on a waiting list, if necessary. Parents who want to enroll their children in online Montessori can also visit https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/online-learning/ as the school offers online preschool and kindergarten programs that have proven very popular during recent times.
MONTESSORI PROGRAM OPTIONS FOR FALL 2021
Here is the background on this release. Parents in California want the best for their children. Despite recent events, the long-term goal remains clear: establish a lifetime love of learning and set the foundations for learning success, especially in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). Fortunately, Learn & Play Montessori offers best-in-class Montessori programs for toddlers to preschoolers, and preschoolers to kindergarten. Many parents enroll their children as soon as they are “potty trained,” and these children continue in the program through the best-in-class private kindergarten. The school has locations not only in Fremont but also in Danville and in Dublin, thus making it one of the largest Montessori programs in the East Bay. Interested parents are urged to contact the school location for more information.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORI
Learn and Play Montessori aims to be one of the best Montessori schools in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Whether parents are looking for a Montessori School in Danville, a Blackhawk preschool, or a top-rated Montessori School in Dublin / San Ramon, Learn and Play has a campus for their child or children. Bay Area parents searching for Walnut Creek preschool options could find the right fit in Danville. All schools use the famed Montessori Method, offering programs from childcare to daycare, preschool to kindergarten. Schools are located in Danville, Fremont, Dublin, South Fremont, or San Ramon, and nearby towns such as Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo, or San Ramon on the I-680 corridor and Walnut Creek. Bay Area Parents can find new locations at The Vineyards/Avalon in South Fremont and Warm Springs neighborhoods.
