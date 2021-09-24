Louisiana Department of Health confirms seventh pediatric death from COVID-19 in state's fourth surge

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health sadly confirms the death of another child during the fourth surge of COVID-19 in the state. The Louisiana Department of Health today reports 99 deaths from COVID, including this child.

The child was between the ages of 12 and 17. No further information will be released on this death.

This brings the total of pediatric deaths during this fourth surge to 7. In total, 16 children younger than 18 have died from COVID in Louisiana.

"Just five days ago, our hearts were heavy as we mourned the sixth child to lose their life to COVID-19 in this surge. Here we are once more, grieving as another promising young life ends too soon," said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer. "It's incumbent upon all of us to get the vaccine and wear a mask to protect ourselves and one another, including our children."

How to get a COVID vaccine in Louisiana

Everyone age 12 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana. The FDA has fully approved Pfizer’s Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine for everyone ages 16 and older. The Pfizer vaccine for those between the ages of 12 and 15 remains under emergency use authorization. Parents should confirm with the vaccine provider that their child is under 18 to ensure the Pfizer vaccine is available before making an appointment.