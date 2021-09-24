Middle East Disposable Gloves Market worth $615.1 million by 2025 | Dynarex Corporation, Cardinal Health, Microflex

introduction of disposable gloves to developing countries are expected to propel the growth of the Middle East disposable gloves market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in concerns for safety and hygiene, rise in a number of end users, and rapid technological advancements have boosted the growth of the Middle East disposable gloves market. However, high price competition and toxic reaction to certain gloves hamper market growth. On the contrary, the introduction of disposable gloves to the developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "The Middle East disposable gloves market was valued at $355.9 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $615.1 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period."

The Middle East disposable gloves market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. The natural rubber gloves segment dominated the market, contributing nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the polyethylene segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.On the basis of form, the market is categorized into powder and non-powder. The powdered segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly two-thirds of the total market. However, the non-powdered segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the study period.Based on application, the market is divided into medical and non-medical. The non-medical segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8% through 2025. However, the medical segment held its lion's share in 2017, accounting nearly two-thirds of the total market. The market is analyzed across various regions such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of the Middle East. The market across Saudi Arabia was the largest in 2017, contributing around one-fifth of the total share. It is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the Middle East disposable glove market include:Supermax Corporation BerhadTop Glove Corporation BerhadRubberex CorpM BhdSemperit AG HoldingHartalega Holdings BerhadKossan Rubber Industries Bhd.Cardinal Health, Inc.Dynarex CorporationAnsell LimitedB. Braun Melsungen AG.Trending Reports In Healthcare Industry: Metabolomics Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2030 Oncology Information System Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2030