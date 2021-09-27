Union Institute & University Makes it Easier for First Responders to Earn Their Criminal Justice Degrees

First responders put their lives on the line every day. Union Institute & University now makes it easier for them to earn their bachelor’s degrees.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now is the time to finish your Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Management or Emergency Services Management . And you can save $195 per credit hour with our new tuition rates.There’s no reason to wait – you can start with our fall term on October 25. Union Institute & University offers you classes that are 100% online, so you can attend part or full-time.We invite and encourage you to bring your own real-world experience in the field to our online criminal justice management or emergency services management online communities. At Union, we know your fieldwork has taught you things that can’t be learned in a classroom. That’s why our generous credit transfer policy recognizes your previous training and experience. Transfer up to 90 credit hours – you could complete your degree in less than one year.Law enforcement professionals transfer up to 32-semester credits from your Basic POST Certificate and up to 34 credits for your FDLE Academy Training. You can also transfer additional training beyond the academy using Union’s certified learning method (with a maximum of 60 credit hours for training).Emergency Services Management professionals transfer semester credits from your police, firefighter or paramedic training certificates. You can also transfer additional training beyond the academy using Union’s certified learning method (with a maximum of 60 credit hours for training).“Education is extremely important as you pursue a career in law enforcement. Research has shown that among other things, a college education improves ethical decision-making skills, knowledge and understanding of the law and the courts, openness to diversity, and communication skills. An advanced degree shows that you have the ability to improve yourself and the willingness to put in the work to be the best you can be. Law enforcement is an ever-changing profession and we must be creative, innovative, and forward thinkers. Achieving your degree is an investment in YOU, it’s an accomplishment that no one can ever take from you.” – Sekou Millington, Chief of Police“My degree is a sense of satisfaction. I am the first in my family to graduate from college. I was also the first African American female sergeant in my department. I am now a shift commander in the patrol division. My degree also means more advantages in the promotion process.” – Selina Hightower, shift commanderEarn your Criminal Justice Management or Emergency Services Management degree with Union Institute & University. Apply today for free at myunion.edu