Submit Release
News Search

There were 626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,396 in the last 365 days.

M-59 closed between M-97 and M-3 and detoured in October for railroad crossing rebuilding in Macomb County

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Macomb

COMMUNITIES: Clinton Township Macomb Township

ROADWAY: M-59

WESTBOUND M-59 CLOSURE: 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4 - 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021

EASTBOUND M-59 CLOSURE: 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18 - 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: Due to the rebuilding of the railroad crossing on M-59 between M-97 (Groesbeck Highway) and M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), traffic will be detoured using M-3 and North Avenue for approximately one week in each direction.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Access to local businesses will be maintained via the following detours and the newly built temporary crossovers near the railroad tracks.

Westbound M-59: Will be closed from M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) to North Avenue and detoured.

Detour: Northbound M-3, westbound 21 Mile Road, and southbound North Avenue back to westbound M-59.

Eastbound M-59: Will be closed from North Avenue to M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) and detoured.

Detour: Northbound North Avenue, eastbound 21 Mile Road, and southbound M-3 back to eastbound M-59.

Project and contact information can be found at MovingMacomb.org.    

You just read:

M-59 closed between M-97 and M-3 and detoured in October for railroad crossing rebuilding in Macomb County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.