M-59 closed between M-97 and M-3 and detoured in October for railroad crossing rebuilding in Macomb County
COUNTY: Macomb
COMMUNITIES: Clinton Township Macomb Township
ROADWAY: M-59
WESTBOUND M-59 CLOSURE: 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4 - 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021
EASTBOUND M-59 CLOSURE: 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18 - 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021
PROJECT DETAILS: Due to the rebuilding of the railroad crossing on M-59 between M-97 (Groesbeck Highway) and M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), traffic will be detoured using M-3 and North Avenue for approximately one week in each direction.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Access to local businesses will be maintained via the following detours and the newly built temporary crossovers near the railroad tracks.
Westbound M-59: Will be closed from M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) to North Avenue and detoured.
Detour: Northbound M-3, westbound 21 Mile Road, and southbound North Avenue back to westbound M-59.
Eastbound M-59: Will be closed from North Avenue to M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) and detoured.
Detour: Northbound North Avenue, eastbound 21 Mile Road, and southbound M-3 back to eastbound M-59.
Project and contact information can be found at MovingMacomb.org.