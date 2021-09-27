Automotive Innovations Joins CDK Global Partner Program
Ai is a welcome addition to our vibrant program which provides dealers with a range of partner choices and the assurance that their programs can be seamlessly integrated with our applications”KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Innovations (Ai), an all-in-one solution that allows auto dealers to replace multiple tools, increase profits, and gain real-time visibility into their business, today announced it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program, the largest third-party marketplace of automotive applications and integrations. CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) is the largest provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry.
— Sandy Orlando, Senior Vice President, CDK Data Services and Fortellis
As a member of the CDK Partner Program, Automotive Innovations will provide dealers and OEMs applications that help them drive their business forward. With access to the extensive CDK customer base, partners have the opportunity to build solutions impacting nearly every area of business within the modern dealership, ranging from sales to service to data intelligence.
“We’re excited about partnering with CDK and leveraging their integration platform to power the real-time data exchange that drives Ai’s innovative and intuitive solution,” said Hoss Devine, Ai CEO & Founder. “At the heart of Ai is our consolidated approach to dealership operational software solutions. For too long, dealers have had to rely on stand-alone solutions or omni-solutions formed through acquisitions that typically don't work smoothly together. Ai was built from the ground-up to deliver six core dealer products in one 360-degree operating solution with one login and one low price to positively impact business in real-time when it matters most.”
Ai was created for car guys by car guys and that is reflected in its ease-of-use and solutions that deliver data dealers need to make immediate decisions. OpsVision™, Ai’s business intelligence tool provides meaningful insights into the dealer’s primary profit centers, helping dealers to identify profit opportunities in real-time so they can act immediately to positively impact their bottom-line. Ai’s suite of solutions also includes SmartChoice™, an intelligent F&I Menu product, SmartDesk™, an interactive digital menu presentation and e-contracting system, ReconCentral™, a used vehicle reconditioning tool that connects processes to people, DayTracker™, an intelligent scheduling solution that improves the customer experience and brings organization to the customer delivery experience, and Ai University™, an LMS training, certification, and onboarding system that's customizable to the dealer's training philosophy and curriculum.
“We are pleased to introduce Ai as the newest member of the CDK Global Partner Program,” said Sandy Orlando, Senior Vice President, CDK Data Services and Fortellis. “Ai is a welcome addition to our vibrant program which provides dealers with a range of partner choices and the assurance that their programs can be seamlessly integrated with our applications.”
About the CDK Global Partner Program
The CDK Partner Program now numbers more than 575 partner companies and 995 unique applications auto dealers can use to run their businesses. As part of the CDK ecosystem, the CDK Partner Program provides data, workflow integration, and intelligent insights to a wide range of third parties, OEMs and dealers. For a full list of partners and applications available through the program, visit cdkglobal.com/us/partners-list.
About CDK Global, Inc.
With $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com
About Automotive Innovations, Inc.
Based in Kansas City, MO, Automotive Innovations (Ai) is the first omni-solution to provide automotive dealers with an entire spectrum of automotive services on a single sign-on solution (SSO) platform. Created for car guys by car guys who collectively have over a century of retail automotive experience, the all-in-one solution allows dealers to replace and consolidate multiple technology tools and providers resulting in thousands in savings, increase profits, and gain real-time visibility into the major profit centers of sales, F&I, and the service drive.
