DELTEC HOMES FURTHERS CATEGORY LEADERSHIP IN HIGH-PERFORMANCE HOMES

DELTEC HOMES FURTHERS CATEGORY LEADERSHIP IN HIGH-PERFORMANCE HOMESASHEVIILE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wins Grand Prize in the <2,500 Custom Home Category from the DOE’s Housing Innovation Awards
The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Housing Innovation Awards selected panelized prefab manufacturer Deltec Homes of Asheville, NC, as the Grand Prize Winner in the under 2,500 square feet Custom for Buyer category. The announcement was made recently at the EEBA High Performance Home Summit held in Denver. The award recognizes U.S. builders deemed experts in the field of high-performance, energy-efficient homebuilding and whose homes meet the rigorous requirements specified by the DOE's Zero Energy Ready program.
“We’re extremely excited and humbled by this being named the grand prize winner in this category,” said Steve Linton, president, Deltec Homes. “We are seeing even more people looking for sustainable homes and it is fulfilling to not only grow our business but be recognized for our leadership.”
The DOE Housing Innovation Award winners are selected for each of five categories: custom for buyer, custom spec, production, multifamily, and affordable homes. During its five decades in business, this custom prefab home builder recognized the need for sustainability to be central to its core mission — Deltec Homes are designed to stringent sustainability standards. For the past five decades, Deltec Homes has been committed to making their homes even more energy efficient and better for the environment.
According to Leigha Dickens, Sustainability Manager for Deltec Homes, “We are so grateful to earn this prestigious recognition from the DOE for our stewardship of sustainable building. Being awarded the grand prize further recognizes not only our homes but also our continued commitment and leadership in sustainability. Environmental responsibility is fundamental to our history and winning the grand prize in the <2,500 Custom Home Category is a testament to our unwavering dedication.”
Since 2013, the DOE Housing Innovation Awards have honored the very best in innovation on the path to zero energy ready homes by recognizing forward-thinking builders delivering American homebuyers with a better homeowner experience. Only a select group of top builders in the country meet the extraordinary levels of excellence and quality specified by the U.S. Department of Energy, but as the market for residential zero energy (ZE) buildings continue to show growth across the United States, Deltec Homes is leading the way. For more information, log onto: www.DeltecHomes.com.
