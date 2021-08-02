DELTEC HOMES WINS U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY 2021 HOUSING INNOVATION AWARD
Deltec Homes is honored to be the recipient of a U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Housing Innovation Award.ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DELTEC HOMES WINS
U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY 2021 HOUSING INNOVATION AWARD
Asheville, North Carolina, August 3, 2021 -- Deltec Homes is honored to be the recipient of a U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Housing Innovation Award recognizing the innovative business and building practices among homes built to the prestigious Zero Energy Ready Home Standard. The DOE Housing Innovation Award winners are selected for each of five categories: custom buyer, custom spec, production, multifamily, and affordable homes.
The submission for the Custom Ridgeline F project from panelized prefab builder Deltec Homes and the local builder, Old School Rebuilder & Co., was selected for the 2021 Housing Innovation Award winner in the Custom for Buyer (<2500 square feet), category. This prestigious national award is an important achievement, representing the most impressive and innovative homes among leading DOE Zero Energy Ready Home builders. Leadership from Deltec is helping transform the U.S. housing market to provide better homes. This Housing Innovation Award helps the DOE celebrate Deltec’s success in providing the best in energy efficiency, indoor air quality, comfort, and construction quality.
This home is in the Wilmington NC area and built in 2020. Beyond the DOE award, which Deltec is now receiving for the second time, this home has also been certified as a Wildlife Habitat by the World Wildlife Fund. This furthers Deltec’s track record for sustainable building, building off our first home to win the DOE’s Housing Innovation Award in 2019 for a home in Mills River, NC.
According to Leigha Dickens, Sustainability Manager for Deltec Homes, “We are greatly honored to earn this recognition from the DOE for our stewardship of sustainable building. This award recognizes not only our homes but also our leadership in sustainability. Environmental responsibility is fundamental to our history and reputation For decades, we have been committed to making our homes even more energy efficient and better for the environment.”
The 2021 Housing Innovation Awards ceremony will be held virtually and in conjunction with the EEBA High Performance Home Summit, September 14th-16th in Denver, CO. One Grand Award Winner will be announced from among the winners in each of the specified categories at the Housing Innovation Awards ceremony.
Deltec looks forward to further consideration as the DOE now moves on to the next and final step of the awards process. All winning applications are currently under review by the esteemed panel of judges to determine this year’s Grand Award Winners. Deltec will be present as the winners are announced during the Housing Innovation Awards Ceremony scheduled at the Energy and Environmental Building Alliance (EEBA) High Performance Home Summit 2021 in September 2021.
# # #
Media Contact: Karen Parziale, 360 Degrees, 201-927-8536
Karen Michele Parziale
360 Degrees
+1 201-927-8536
email us here