Greengage strengthens its leadership team with the appointment of new Chief Financial Officer

Recruits former Starling Bank Head of Finance, Brennan Elliott-Jones and accelerates growth of Gibraltar office

We are thrilled to welcome him to our growing team. His appointment is an important step for Greengage as we build out the first merchant bank for the digital economy” — Sean Kiernan

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greengage, which plans to become the first digital asset merchant bank, today announced the appointment of its new Chief Financial Officer, Brennan Elliott-Jones. Brennan brings with him extensive experience in banking. Most recently he was CFO at challenger bank Fiinu and previously was Head of Finance at Starling Bank. Brennan is currently UK based but plans to relocate to Greenage’s Gibraltar headquarters in the coming months, reflecting the importance of the jurisdiction to Greengage’s future plans.

Commenting on the appointment, Greengage CEO, Sean Kiernan said: “Brennan has unique experience, having worked in successful challenger banks as well as in building out complicated lending functions. His technical expertise definitely stood out as an excellent fit for our requirements as a start-up digital merchant bank. We are thrilled to welcome him to our growing team. His appointment is an important step for Greengage as we build out the first merchant bank for the digital economy”.

Brennan Elliott-Jones commented: “I am delighted to join an expert team in an energetic start-up. Greengage is seeking further investment on the pathway towards a full banking licence in Gibraltar as a crypto friendly bank. Sean and the team have already delivered a highly innovative, income generating business and I look forward to this next stage of growth”.

Greengage is currently engaged in the regulatory approval process with the GFSC to receive a Gibraltar banking licence.

About Greengage

Greengage is the first fully integrated financial services group bridging traditional fiat currency banking and trading with the emerging digital asset and cryptocurrency sector. It plans to become the first merchant bank for the digital finance sector, with its mission to be the premier, trusted and secure platform, providing access to the traditional, digital and crypto economy.

For more information visit: https://www.greengage.co