Commercial Seaweeds Market Worth USD 23.95 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 8.7%

Commercial Seaweeds Market 2020 By Type (Red, Green , Brown ), Commercial Seaweeds Market: By Method Of Harvesting (Aquaculture , Wild Harvesting )

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The forecast period 2021-2025 is expected to show significant growth in Global Commercial Seaweeds Market. There will be a new resurgence in the sales and utilisation of Commercial Seaweeds product.

Our report studies global Commercial Seaweeds market and covers historical and forecast data for application, regional and country level.

Commercial seaweed is also known as marine algae which are microscopic grow in at the bottom of the sea and come in variety of colors such as red, green, brown and black. Seaweed rich in vitamin, minerals and fiber and contains anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, anti-cancer properties. Seaweeds are widely used in food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, agriculture industries. In agriculture seaweeds is used to increase yield and productivity of crops. It improves root structures and plant development like flowering, leaf & fruit development as well as enhanced ability to tolerate plant disease and climatic stresses, such as cold or drought. Furthermore, it improves soil structure, soil water holding capacity and improves soil microbiology. In cosmetics, seaweed extracts helps to improve tone, reduce wrinkle and rejuvenates ageing skin. Seaweed uses in gelling, thickening as well as it is good source for obesity, dyslipidemia, hypertension, and diabetes patients. In food & beverage industry seaweeds used for its hydrocolloid properties. Health benefits of seaweed are it helps to prevent risk of heart diseases, reduce weight, and strengthen bone.

Commercial Seaweeds Market Top Players –

• Dupont De Nemours and Company

• Ocean Harvest Technology

• Seagreens

• SeaSnax

• Biostadt India Limited

• Acadian Seaplants Limited

• Brandt

• CP Kelco

• Cargill

• Incorporated

• Roullier Group

• Compo Gmbh & Co. Kg

• Gelymar

• Seasol International Pty. Ltd

• Aquatic Chemicals

• Algea AS

• Yan Cheng

• Pacific Harvest

• Chase Organics GB Ltd.

• Mara Seaweed

• CEAMSA

• The Cornish Seaweed Company

• Leili Group

• Irish Seaweeds

• Chase Organics

• GimMe Health Foods

• Others.

Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the Commercial Seaweeds market.

Commercial Seaweeds Market Segmentation –

By Type: Red, Brown, Green

By Form: Liquid, Powder, Flakes

By Application: Food & beverage, Animal feed, Dietary supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the Commercial Seaweeds market.

The report covers discussions and qualitative analyses:

The strong growth of Commercial Seaweeds market

Trends toward Commercial Seaweeds market

