Zuck Road in Millcreek Township, Erie County to be Closed Next Month

​A portion of Zuck Road (Route 4015) in Millcreek Township, Erie County will be closed to through traffic as the township makes alternations to the sewer lines. The majority of the work will be done between Route 20 (26th Street) and 29th Street.

The closure is expected to go into place on October 4, 2021 and to be lifted by October 31, 2021.

A detour will be posted using Route 20, Route 832 and 38th Street (Route 4016).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

