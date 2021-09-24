Submit Release
News Search

There were 651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,424 in the last 365 days.

Zuck Road in Millcreek Township, Erie County to be Closed Next Month

​A portion of Zuck Road (Route 4015) in Millcreek Township, Erie County will be closed to through traffic as the township makes alternations to the sewer lines. The majority of the work will be done between Route 20 (26th Street) and 29th Street.

The closure is expected to go into place on October 4, 2021 and to be lifted by October 31, 2021.

A detour will be posted using Route 20, Route 832 and 38th Street (Route 4016).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #

You just read:

Zuck Road in Millcreek Township, Erie County to be Closed Next Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.