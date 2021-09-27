Ayzd.com releases their NFT analytics tool and NFT Drop calendar
Be in the frontline of the NFT revolution and learn first about the next cryptopunks
We provide the largest amount of data for each drop and make it easily searchable with great UX. Data density and ease of use are our north stars for the NFT Drops project”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ayzd.com an NFT analytics website released its new product: NFT Drop calendar. It allows users that follow the NFT scene receive information about the upcoming collections before they are live. That enables users to buy promising NFTs earlier than the crowd, which maximizes potential returns.
— ayzd.com CEO Alex
“We have analyzed all our competitors and prepared the product that is 10x better than anything on the market at the moment” says one of the developers.
NFT enthusiasts could easily sort the drops by the date and view the selection of the collections presented on the platforms. It highlights drops from different chains: Ethereum, Solana, and others.
Each drop has a massive amount of data: Description, mint pricing, mint size, previews of the actual NFTs, an overview of the community. The team behind ayzd.com researches the team behind the project, dates when the social media were created, and highlights similar projects. Not only that, but each drop has a live indication of Twitter and discord followers (to show community activity). All of that is done to increase the probability for the user to find the best possible deal in the NFT market.
With hundreds of projects being released every day on various marketplaces like opensea, raraible and others its is hard to find the gem, find the next big thing. Drops by Ayzd make it easier.
Sergejs Cirulis
Ayzd.com
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn