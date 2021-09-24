CoinField Acquired by Global Fintech Trading Limited (GFT) — TINGO Mobile PLC (Stock Symbol – IWBB)
TALLINN, ESTONIA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoinField, a European cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that it is acquired by Global Fintech Trading Limited (GFT), a private company engaged in arranging and financing Fintech related acquisitions and investments on a global basis. This acquisition is for the purpose of onward sale into the US Public Company TINGO Mobile PLC (OTCQB:IWBB).
Combined, Global Fintech Trading Limited (GFT) – Tingo Mobile and CoinField are strengthening the opportunity for growth expansion in international markets.
CoinField will continue providing its service and enlarge the organization to serve customers globally. CoinField commits to bring a reliable trading engine and broaden the business worldwide. CoinField is proud to confirm its clean status as a site that has never been hacked, and we pride ourselves on customer security.
CoinField's trading platform and its mobile application are available to trade 24/7. Customers can quickly deposit, withdraw funds and trade confidently in their currency of choice. There will be no change in the business operations, and all clients will continue to be served with the same great quality of services as before.
TINGO Mobile PLC has 9.34 million mobile subscribers in Africa and will preload the CoinField App on all new mobiles being provided, with the next 1 million phones already preloaded. Marketing to encourage existing Tingo customers to download the CoinField app will commence by November 2021.
"Every one of my crypto friends I talk to about CoinField is excited to start using CoinField as their new exchange. There is deep unhappiness with the sorry state of customer service for most exchanges, and fear of another hack. Being a CoinField customer comes with the peace of mind and ability to sleep that results from finding that rare bird, a crypto exchange operating in 193 nations (almost every country not on the blacklist) that has never been hacked," said incoming chairman Alex Lightman.
About Tingo Mobile PLC (Stock Symbol - IWBB):
Tingo Mobile PLC is a US registered company with offices in USA, Africa and Europe.
Tingo Mobile, with more than nine million subscribers is a leading technology and device-as-a-service platform aimed at accelerating digital commerce, especially in the agritech and Fintech vertical. For more information, please visit www.tingogroup.com and learn more about our exciting progress in the US Stock market.
About Global Fintech Trading Limited (GFT):
Global Fintech Trading is a private company engaged in arranging and financing Fintech related acquisitions and investments on a global basis. Consisting of a team of operators, investors, and technical experts put the company in a solid position to identify these opportunities and provide wall street investors with a chance to participate in this fast-growing market while also providing a regulated, reliable, and trustworthy business. For more information, please visit http://www.globalfintechtrading.com.
About CoinField:
CoinField is a European based centralized crypto-to-fiat exchange and virtual currency wallet system supervised by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) under licence numbers FVT000111. CoinField headquarter is located in Tallinn, Estonia, with multiple global offices. For more information, please visit https://www.coinfield.com.
Press & Media Inquiries:
Chichi Pensuk
Press & Media Inquiries:
Chichi Pensuk
CoinField
chichi.pensuk@coinfield.com
