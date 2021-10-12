Submit Release
CoinField Appoints New CTO to Accelerate Technological Innovation in the Next Stage of Growth

TALLINN, ESTONIA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoinField, a European cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that Surya Chowdhury has joined the executive team as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Surya Chowdhury is a tech-enthusiast, who has wide experience in Blockchain and Fintech. He brings to the team, a deep technical experience and an innovative perspective for CoinField’s next phase of growth. The cryptocurrency exchange prides itself in being a platform that has never been hacked, and provides a robust trading experience to users from all over the world.

Prior to CoinField, Mr. Chowdhury has overseen developments of Fintech products and blockchain-related projects. He has been involved in several tech startups and served as a CEO at Autonomy International OU, an Estonia-based Fintech company. He has also held leadership roles at Shine Academy Solutions, and Goa Webdev Solutions, both of which are also IT startups based out of the United Kingdom.

Mr. Chowdhury is on a mission to advance the CoinField platform, and deliver world-class technology to its customers while maintaining its reputation as a cryptocurrency exchange that provides top-notch security.

‘’I am excited to join CoinField at this pivotal point in its journey to become a transformative cryptocurrency exchange. CoinField is an innovative company that has enormous potential. I’m looking forward to bringing my expertise to CoinField to help it achieve its growth goals,’’ said Surya Chowdhury.


About CoinField:
CoinField is a European centralized crypto-to-fiat exchange and virtual currency wallet system supervised by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) under license numbers FVT000111. Their headquarter is located in Tallinn, Estonia, with multiple global offices. CoinField is a reliable trading engine on a mission to broaden their horizons worldwide. Their trading platform and its mobile application are available to trade 24/7. Customers can quickly deposit, withdraw funds and trade confidently in their currency of choice. For more information, please visit https://www.coinfield.com.

