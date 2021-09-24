Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market Research Report 2028 -Market Size and Forecast
The Global Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
Lyme Disease Diagnostics are the diagnostic checks used for diagnosing the signs & symptoms, and other diseases which include neurologic, cardiac symptoms related to Lyme Disease. These diagnostic assessments discover the antibodies produced via the immune system in response to the contamination. Lyme Disease Diagnostics predicts the probability of whether or not the affected person is uncovered to infected blacklegged ticks.
Market Dynamics:
The marketplace increase is pushed with the aid of the growing call for Lyme Disease prognosis because of the growing prevalence of Lyme Disease. According to the Lyme Disease Association, Lyme Disease is the maximum not unusual tick-borne bacterial infection in the world. It turned into focally endemic in numerous countries which includes North America, Europe, and Asia in 2013.
The market is witnessing the release and clearance of the latest demonstrated diagnostic tests for correct analysis of Lyme Disease. For example, in July 2019, Zeus Scientific had received the multiplied market clearance from Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its diagnostic checks which includes Zeus ELISA Borrelia VlsE1/pepC10 IgG/IgM, Borrelia burgdorferi IgG/IgM, Borrelia burgdorferi IgM, and Borrelia burgdorferi IgG Test Systems for Lyme sickness. These diagnostic checks encompass the concurrent use of two enzyme immunoassays (EIA, in place of the prevailing-step procedure requiring an initial EIA check followed via a Western Blot protein take a look at.
In February 2020, DiaSorin had received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Liaison Lyme Total Antibody Plus assay and Liaison Lyme Total Antibody Plus Control Set. This assay uses chemiluminescence to stumble on lgG and IgM antibodies to Borrelia burgdorferi in human serum and plasma samples.
Moreover, the organizations are imparting grants for the development of Lyme Disease diagnostic assessments. For example, in July 2019, Enable Biosciences had acquired the award of one-year Phase I Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) supply for USD 225,000 from the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for the improvement of an advanced Lyme ailment take a look at.
Segment Analysis
By Diagnostic Technology
• Serological Test
Urine Antigen Tests
Lymphocytic Transformation Test
Immunofluorescent Staining
By Application
• Hospitals
• Public/Private Laboratories
• Physician’s Office
Geographical Presentation
By place, the global Lyme disease diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East, and Africa. Among all of the areas, the North American vicinity ruled the global Lyme sickness diagnostics market because of the high prevalence of Lyme Disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 300,000 human beings are suffering from Lyme Disease inside the United States every yr. The United States money owed for the best market share of XX% in 2019. There are growing government and private institutes initiatives to deal with and diagnose Lyme Diseases in countries within the area. There are a majority of the companies growing Lyme Diseases diagnostics. Several institutes have accelerated their cognizance of growing novel diagnostic exams. For example, in November 2019, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) had planned a five-yr strategic plan to accelerate studies projects main to better prevention, analysis, and treatment of tick-borne sicknesses. In March 2020, the main sponsor of Lyme ailment research inside the United States i.E. Bay Area Lyme Foundation had opened the San Diego series site of the Bay Area Lyme Foundation’s Lyme Disease Biobank to offer researchers blood and urine samples from human beings with early Lyme Disease from more than one endemic areas throughout us of a.
Europe is predicted to witness tremendous market growth due to the drastic growth in Lyme Disease cases. Over the last decade, the prevalence of cases of Lyme Disease has extended by means of three times in Europe. The marketplace is witnessing the improvement of novel diagnostic checks with technological advancement. These rising diagnostic tests would help with the correct diagnosis of Lyme Disease.
Competitive Analysis
The global Lyme disease diagnostics market is fragmented with the presence of many local and international players. Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Affymetrix, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, T2 Biosystems, and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals are the leading companies with a significant market share.
Technology advancement, product diversification, market expansion, and new product launches intensify the market competition. For instance, T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including products for the detection of additional species and antibiotic resistance markers of sepsis pathogens, and tests for Lyme disease.
Ceres Nanosciences had developed the urine-based Nanotrap Lyme Antigen test for detecting Lyme disease. This Nanotrap enrichment technology would detect Lyme antigens in patient urine at the early stages of the disease. This technology would use Nanotrapto uses hydrogel particles to capture, preserve, and enrich target analytes and allow the more sensitive detection of low abundance molecules.
In July 2018, Gold Standard Diagnostics, Corp. had received the clearance for its Borrelia burgdorferi IgG/IgM ELISA assay from the Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). This test is recommended for two-steps testing for evidence of antibodies against the Lyme disease bacteria.
The companies are entering into collaborations, mergers, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions to increase the demand for Lyme Disease Diagnostics and their expansion across the globe. For instance, in June 2019, Qiagen and DiaSorin entered into the collaboration to develop an ultra-sensitive QuantiFERON-based diagnostic test to detect Lyme disease early. QuantiFERON technology comprises a sample collection component with its assay stimulus/initiation and a read-out component to measure the stimulus's signals. This component would be run on DiaSorin’s LIAISON family of fully automated analyzers.
In July 2019, PerkinElmer had entered into the collaboration with and EverlyWell for accelerating the innovation in and accessibility of consumer-initiated health testing, by adding PerkinElmer’s CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited lab facilities to EverlyWell’s network of laboratory providers. The first offerings resulting from this collaboration include the Lyme disease and food sensitivity tests for which PerkinElmer would provide the expertise behind EverlyWell’s panels.
Market players are raising investment and fundings to increase their production capabilities around the globe. For instance, in February 2017, Ceres Nanosciences had closed the USD 3 million in Series A financing. The company would use the funding for the further development of Lyme disease diagnostic.
