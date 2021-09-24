Know-how alliance for mobile and integrative complete solutions in the Ex-area

i.safe MOBILE and ICS Group establish partnership i.safe MOBILE_Mobile Data management ex-area i.safe MOBILE_Mobile Data management ex-area

MüNCHEN, DEUTSCHLAND, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- i.safe MOBILE, one of the world's most innovative developers of mobile communication devices and solutions for use in hazardous areas, and the supply chain digitaliser ICS Group, are now bundling their know-how in order to ensure efficient mobile data management for customers across all sectors, especially mining, production and logistics.

In the supply chain, there are many potentially explosive areas where flammable substances, oxygen and ignition sources come together, creating an explosive atmosphere. Explosion hazards exist not only in the supply chain of the chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical or mining industries, but can also occur in sensitive work areas in many other sectors of the economy. In hazardous areas, explosion protection is of central importance for technical safety. An important aspect here is the use of explosion-protected mobile communication devices.

i.safe MOBILE offers mobile phones, smartphones and tablets for a variety of requirements in the different hazardous areas. The devices, which are used worldwide, comply with national/international standards and have, among others, ATEX certification as well as approval according to IECEX, CSA and EAC. For various Ex-zones, i.safe MOBILE devices ensure safe communication in potentially explosive environments where explosive atmospheres consisting of air and flammable substances in the form of gases, vapours, mists or dusts may occur. In addition, i.safe MOBILE develops device series for the non-Ex area and thus offers users a universal hardware concept for mobile communication.

Both partner companies will benefit from the cooperation in order to serve growing, specific customer requirements. The newly established partnership is supported on the part of i.safe MOBILE by the innovative power of its worldwide expertise in the Ex-sector across all industries, while ICS contributes the know-how of an internationally project-experienced system integrator with its own software development and global full-service expertise.

In addition to their high-performance mobile devices for the ex-industrial sector, customers thus receive seamless real-time data management, individual expert consulting, customised network infrastructures, IoT technologies, software applications and labeling solutions from a single source. In addition, users benefit from freely scalable managed services throughout the entire life cycle of the solutions deployed. These range from staging & deployment of IT infrastructures, global service desk and remote management to field service and in-house repair.

Jan Rieks Zonderman, Head of Sales at i.safe MOBILE comments the new partnership: “Partnering with ICS now gives us the opportunity to offer our customers the right ICS software solutions and managed services for all digital business processes along the supply chain as a complete package together with our range of explosion-proof devices."

Rainer Preißendörfer, authorised signatory and sales manager at ICS, is looking forward to the added value that the new partnership with i.safe MOBILE will open up: "ICS customers have been relying on our hardware, software and services for many years, with which we guarantee highly available processes. The end devices from i.safe MOBILE complement our product portfolio for highly sensitive industrial environments and, depending on customer needs, are the perfect alternative for mobile, ergonomic working."

About i.safe MOBILE

i.safe MOBILE GmbH, based in Lauda-Koenigshofen/Germany, was founded in 2011 and is today one of the world's leading and most innovative developers of mobile communication devices such as mobile phones, smartphones, tablet PCs etc. for safe use in hazardous areas and for robust use in industry and outdoors. Engineers and specialists at the Lauda-Koenigshofen site develop practice-oriented products and individual, customer-specific software solutions based on legal regulations such as ATEX, IECEx. NEC 500 and EAC. The i.safe MOBILE development team incorporates all international standards into product development and is itself an active member of the relevant standardization committees. In order to meet all explosion protection requirements, the products are developed from scratch. This gives customers worldwide the certainty of using high-quality communication technology at the latest technical level. In addition, i.safe MOBILE cooperates with solution providers in the areas of push-to-talk, mobile device management, maintenance software or lone worker in order to be able to offer complete solutions from a single source i.safe MOBILE is represented by a subsidiary in Singapore and Moscow and sales partners in 72 countries in Europe, the USA, Latin America, South Africa, the Middle East, Russia, Australia and Asia.

About ICS Group

The ICS Group (ICS) supports mid-tier companies and groups with the digital transformation of their supply chains – end to end. With individual consulting, innovative IoT technologies, integrative platforms and software plus customized IT service management, customers will get sustainable solutions for their growth and internationalization. This way, ICS dynamizes production by means of KI, real-time analytics, and industry 4.0 marking, automats stock logistics with WMS and SAP® solutions as well as robotics, speeds up extra logistics with business apps, track & trace and telematics, or visualizes POS with digital assistants. As a full-service partner ICS reliably manages mixed IT hardware as well as IT hardware and IT architectures. From the product itself up to IT and logistic outsourcing, users will get individually tailored infrastructure solutions. The ICS group includes software development, special plan construction, label production, a multi-lingual service desk, a certified repair center, and Europe-wide field service. The solution integrator, located in the metropolitan Rhine-Main area, can offer more than 30 years of international project competence, and currently employs about 300 specialists. www.ics-group.eu