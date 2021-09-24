Viviane Bonfim Earns Dual Teaching License

NYC Educator Viviane Bonfim

NYC Teacher Bridges The Gap for The Younger Generation

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viviane Bonfim s a NYC educator making a difference.

Having recently received her dual teaching license in NY, Viviane is a General Educator and Special Educator in her field with over ten years of experience.

Viviane is now sharing her knowledge and expertise by accepting speaking engagements and workshops within her field. These workshops specialize in her work with disabilities such as ADHD, Autism and visual and hearing impaired student education. She will also be chatting about the return to the classroom after a year and half of at home studies and how this has affected everyone's health and life during the COVID pandemic. For more information regarding her upcoming engagements please visit bsquaredmgmt.com.

She has been voted for and accepted Best Teacher Awards in both Brazil and the USA (New York), Viviane Bonfim excels at leading the leaders of tomorrow. Teaching elementary school internationally for more than ten years, Viviane has worked with children of different cultures, languages and backgrounds. Viviane works diligently to bridge the gap between children of all different backgrounds and beginnings with her own unique approach to teaching and sharing information with the younger generation. Viviane has fearlessly taken on the the ups and downs of teaching during the challenging times of COVID-19, and continues to THRIVE within the New York City school district. She exudes great confidence and excellence with her vast educational experience and expertise.

For more information about upcoming engagements and more about Viviane:

Bsquaredmgmt@gmail.com

Bsquaredmgmt.com