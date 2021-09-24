New York Black College Expo™ Awarding Millions to Students
We are excited to host our 10th Annual New York Black College Expo™ this year. Although it will be virtual again this year, we look to award millions in scholarships through our college partners.”DIAMOND BAR, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The virtual New York Black College Expo™ produced by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) will be presented FREE on the Hopin platform, Friday, October 1, 2021, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm EDT. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, we continue to provide access to colleges and universities through an online experience to the students of New York and the surrounding States.
— Dr. Theresa Price, Founder/CEO
At select institutions, students can get Accepted on the spot, get their college application Fees Waived, and receive Scholarships. This event will help high school seniors and college transfer students looking to transfer to a four-year college. Last year over 2 million dollars was awarded to students to attend college. In addition to getting connected to college recruiters, students have access to informative seminars and workshops.
New York State Senator Kevin S. Parker, District 21, will be partnering with NCRF to donate $2,000 in scholarships to deserving students.
The expo is sponsored by Toyota, Nickelodeon, Honda, and powered by National College Resources Foundation and NCRF TV Network. This event will help students learn about various colleges, help high school seniors find a college home and also assist college transfer students looking to transfer to a four-year college. Educators, parents, guardians, and all ethnic backgrounds are welcomed to attend.
To register, please visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.
About the Black College Expo™
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademark program of National Colleges Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501c3 non-profit organization that functions daily as a full-service students outreach program in various schools. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low resource, and homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce, and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequalities.
