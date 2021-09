Fazzaco to Exhibit at iFX EXPO International 2021 in Cyprus

CYPRUS, September 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fazzaco is proud to announce that we are going to exhibit in the upcoming iFX EXPO International 2021, a B2B fintech expo, on October 5-6 in Limassol, Cyprus.Fazzaco will be located at Booth #43. We are looking forward to meeting you in person and find out how we can help you grow your FX business. Our experts will be on-hand to demonstrate how you can get the most out of our first-of-its-kind Fazzaco App, access up-to-date news , find reliable business partners , and increase your brand exposure.Fazzaco will also launch a lucky draw activity on-site for attendees in the iFX EXPO. Anyone who downloads and registers with Fazzaco App will have the chance to win Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and iPhone 12 Max Pro.As a pioneering B2B forex information hub, Fazzaco aims to mitigate the information gap and make fintech services and tools accessible to brokers by offering:Up-do-date news, reports, press release, executive moves, regulatory framework, CRM services, plugins, and trading statistics;Impartial rankings, comments, and ratings;Lists of 1,800+ companies in 18 categories across the forex industry;In-depth and insight-provoking articles and interviews;Product comparison and assessment;Company pages to publish updates;Mobile feature;24×6 tech support; andLanguage support in simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, and English.Book a meeting with us: service@fazzaco.com