Fazzaco to Exhibit at iFX EXPO International 2021 in Cyprus
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fazzaco is proud to announce that we are going to exhibit in the upcoming iFX EXPO International 2021, a B2B fintech expo, on October 5-6 in Limassol, Cyprus.
Fazzaco will be located at Booth #43. We are looking forward to meeting you in person and find out how we can help you grow your FX business. Our experts will be on-hand to demonstrate how you can get the most out of our first-of-its-kind Fazzaco App, access up-to-date news, find reliable business partners, and increase your brand exposure.
Fazzaco will also launch a lucky draw activity on-site for attendees in the iFX EXPO. Anyone who downloads and registers with Fazzaco App will have the chance to win Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and iPhone 12 Max Pro.
As a pioneering B2B forex information hub, Fazzaco aims to mitigate the information gap and make fintech services and tools accessible to brokers by offering:
Up-do-date news, reports, press release, executive moves, regulatory framework, CRM services, plugins, and trading statistics;
Impartial rankings, comments, and ratings;
Lists of 1,800+ companies in 18 categories across the forex industry;
In-depth and insight-provoking articles and interviews;
Product comparison and assessment;
Company pages to publish updates;
Mobile feature;
24×6 tech support; and
Language support in simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, and English.
Book a meeting with us: service@fazzaco.com
Fazzaco Ltd.
Book a meeting with us: service@fazzaco.com
Fazzaco Ltd.
news@fazzaco.com
