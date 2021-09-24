8 PM Update: Roads Impacted by Flooding in North Central Pennsylvania

09/23/2021 ​Montoursville, PA – Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to flooding or downed trees and utilities. Updates will be sent periodically. Columbia Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) between Green Creek Road and Sportsman Club Road in Orange Township for flooding. Lycoming Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) between Little Pine Camp Area Road in Cummings Township and English Run Road in Pine Township for flooding.

Route 2055 (Chippewa Road) between Route 2042 (East Lime Bluff Road) and Route 405 in Muncy Creek Township for flooding. Montour Route 1003 (PP and L Road / Muncy Exchange Road) between Strawberry Ridge Road in Derry Township and Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) in Anthony Township for flooding.

Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) between Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) and PP and L Road in Anthony Township for flooding.

Route 54 just south of Washingtonville between Front Street/Mill Road and Shed Road in Derry Township. The Route 54 east detour is Route 254 west to I-80 east, and the Route 54 west detour is I-80 west to Route 254 east.

(New) Route 3010 (Steckermill Road) between Mowery Road and Route 3003 (Narehood Road) in Liberty Township. Northumberland (Detour added) Route 61 between Eleventh Street in Sunbury and Black Mill Road in Upper Augusta Township for flooding. Detour is Routes 890, 4018 (Brush Valley Road) and 147.

(New) Route 4012 (Eleventh Street) closed between Route 4009 (Black Mill Road) in Upper Augusta Township and Reagan Street in Sunbury,

Route 1011 (Reynolds Hill Road / Hockley Hill Road) between Route 1008 (Five Points Road) and Route 1010 (Gearhart Hollow Road / Showers Road) in Lewis Township for downed utilities.

Route 1005 (Seagraves Drive) between Springtown Road and Route 54 in Delaware Township for flooding.

Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between Hobbes Road and Route 45 in East Chillisquaque for flooding and downed utilities. Snyder Route 3007 (Iron Bridge Road) between Route 3008 (Paxtonville Road) and Furnace Road in Franklin Township for flooding.

(Open) Route 3016 (Seven Stars Road / Pine Swamp Road) between Route 35 and Buckwheat Valley Road in West Perry Township for downed utilities.

(Correction- Still closed)) Route 3016 (Pine Swamp Road) between Ridge Road and Daniels Road in West Perry Township.

Route 1003 (Walnut Acres Road) between Route 104 (Centerville Street) and Richard Road / Scholl Road in Center Township for flooding.

Route 2009 (Middle Creek Road) between Route 35 in Penn Township and Market Street in Union Township for flooding.

(New) Route 1014 (Mill Road) between Route 204 in Penn Township and Route 1015 ( App Road/Airport Road) in Monroe Township. Sullivan Route 2002 (Main Street / Nordmont Road) between Brown Hill Road and Long Brook Road in Davidson Township for flooding. Tioga (Open) Route 287 between Catlin Hollow Road and Sweet Hollow Road in Middlebury Township for flooding. Union Route 3003 (Coldrun Road / Grand Valley Road / Eighth Street / Millmont Road) between Route 45 (Main Street) in Harleton Borough and Kaiser Run Road in Lewis Township for flooding.

(Open) Route 1001 (Johnson Mill Road) between Wolfland Road and Beaver Run Road in Buffalo Township for flooding.

Route 2001 (Beaver Run Road) between Route 192 and Johnson Mill Road in Buffalo Township for flooding.

Route 45 between Route 445 (North Street) near Madisonburg in Centre County and Route 235 near Hartleton in Union County. Drivers will follow a detour using Interstate 80 and Route 15. PennDOT expects this closure to be in effect for at least 24 hours.

Route 1003 (Hoffa Mill Road) between Route 192 in Buffalo Township and Route 1002 (Col. John Kelly Road) in Kelly Township.

(New) Route 3004 (Trails End Road) between Creek Road and Route 235 in Hartley Township. PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs. MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov ###