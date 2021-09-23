Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Two JNC Appointments

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announces two Judicial Nominating Commission appointments.

Chad Mizelle to serve as Commissioner on the Thirteenth Circuit JNC

Chad Mizelle, of Tampa, serves as Of Counsel to the international law firm Jones Day. He previously served as Acting General Counsel to the Department of Homeland Security and held senior legal positions at both the White House and the U.S. Department of Justice. Before his public service, Mizelle worked in private practice and served as a law clerk to the Honorable David B. Sentelle of the D.C. Circuit. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Cornell Law School.

George “Tommy” Reeves to serve as Commissioner on the Third Circuit JNC

George “Tommy” Reeves, of Madison, serves as a Shareholder of Davis, Schnitker, Reeves, & Browning, P.A. and General Counsel to Suwannee River Water Management District. He also serves as Counsel to the School Board of Jefferson County. He received his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his law degree from the University of Florida College of Law.

