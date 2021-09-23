Third annual Halloween Tunnel of Terror at all Bluebird Express Car Washes
THIRD ANNUAL TUNNEL OF TERROR
October 29th & 30th 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
100% of proceeds will be donated to the three charities they are supporting.
BOISE, IDAHO—Bluebird Express Car Wash,
In the spirit of Halloween, Bluebird Express will be presenting a Halloween themed carwash rightly named “The Tunnel of Terror” and will be in operation Friday, October 29th, and Saturday October 30th from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Bluebird Express Car wash has three locations at 7547 W Fairview Ave & 8506 W Overland Rd. in Boise ID, 1315 SE 1st Ave Ontario OR
We hope to provide a safe experience for everyone to have some Halloween cheer.
“This is a haunted car wash; customers will stay in their vehicles and go through the wash. Customers can expect for us to scare the dirt right off their vehicles and enjoy a fright, we will have kid friendly scares as well. In addition to receiving a great car wash and having some scary fun, we want everyone to know all proceeds from the $18 entry fee will go to the following 3 location specific charities Fairview & Cole- Bustin Out of Boise, Overland & Bird-Idaho Humane Society and Ontario Oregon -Veterans Advocates of Ore-Ida”, says President & Founder John Michael Fery.
