Third annual Halloween Tunnel of Terror at all Bluebird Express Car Washes

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --




FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Dominick Fery
Phone: (208) 345-7030 x.206
Email: dfery@bluebirdwash.com

THIRD ANNUAL TUNNEL OF TERROR
October 29th & 30th 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

100% of proceeds will be donated to the three charities they are supporting.

BOISE, IDAHO—Bluebird Express Car Wash,
In the spirit of Halloween, Bluebird Express will be presenting a Halloween themed carwash rightly named “The Tunnel of Terror” and will be in operation Friday, October 29th, and Saturday October 30th from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Bluebird Express Car wash has three locations at 7547 W Fairview Ave & 8506 W Overland Rd. in Boise ID, 1315 SE 1st Ave Ontario OR
We hope to provide a safe experience for everyone to have some Halloween cheer.
“This is a haunted car wash; customers will stay in their vehicles and go through the wash. Customers can expect for us to scare the dirt right off their vehicles and enjoy a fright, we will have kid friendly scares as well. In addition to receiving a great car wash and having some scary fun, we want everyone to know all proceeds from the $18 entry fee will go to the following 3 location specific charities Fairview & Cole- Bustin Out of Boise, Overland & Bird-Idaho Humane Society and Ontario Oregon -Veterans Advocates of Ore-Ida”, says President & Founder John Michael Fery.
visit www.bluebirdexpress.com or visit our Social Media at https://www.facebook.com/bluebirdcarwash/ & https://www.instagram.com/bluebirdcarwash/

