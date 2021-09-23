Middlesex Barracks / DUI, LSA, Disorderly Conduct
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A303761
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Riegler
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/23/2021 / 12:37 pm
STREET: Harvey Farm Rd.
TOWN: Waterbury
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Timothy Freeman
AGE: 74
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Porsche
VEHICLE MODEL: Macan
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver's side front corner
INJURIES: none
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Chad Ummel
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver's side front corner
INJURIES: none
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 9/23/2021 at approximately 12:37 pm Vermont State Police responded to a
report of a 2 vehicle crash on Harvey Farm Rd., Waterbury. No injuries were
reported.
Investigation determined the front, driver's side corner of a vehicle driven by
Timothy Freeman collided with the driver's side front corner of a vehicle driven
by Chad Ummel. After the collision, a brief dispute occurred and Freeman left
the scene prior to State Police arrival.
State Police spoke with Freeman at his residence shortly afterwards. He was
subsequently arrested for DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Disorderly
Conduct and processed at the State Police barracks in
Middlesex.
Freeman was issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court, Washington
Circuit, for the offenses of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, Leaving
the Scene of an Accident and Disorderly Conduct.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/2021 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
