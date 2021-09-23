Middlesex Barracks / DUI, LSA, Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A303761

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Riegler

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 9/23/2021 / 12:37 pm

STREET: Harvey Farm Rd.

TOWN: Waterbury

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, gravel

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Timothy Freeman

AGE: 74

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Porsche

VEHICLE MODEL: Macan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver's side front corner

INJURIES: none

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Chad Ummel

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver's side front corner

INJURIES: none

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 9/23/2021 at approximately 12:37 pm Vermont State Police responded to a

report of a 2 vehicle crash on Harvey Farm Rd., Waterbury. No injuries were

reported.

Investigation determined the front, driver's side corner of a vehicle driven by

Timothy Freeman collided with the driver's side front corner of a vehicle driven

by Chad Ummel. After the collision, a brief dispute occurred and Freeman left

the scene prior to State Police arrival.

State Police spoke with Freeman at his residence shortly afterwards. He was

subsequently arrested for DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Disorderly

Conduct and processed at the State Police barracks in

Middlesex.

Freeman was issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court, Washington

Circuit, for the offenses of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, Leaving

the Scene of an Accident and Disorderly Conduct.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/2021 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648