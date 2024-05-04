Submit Release
RE: Berlin / Runaway Juvenile

*****UPDATE*********

 

Miroslav Tudhope was located and is safe. No further assistance required. The State Police thanks those who reached out with information.

 

 

*****UPDATE********

 

 

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3002934

TROOPER: David Garces                         

STATION: Berlin                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/03/2024 at 0930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: U32 School, Montpelier.

 

JUVENILE: Miroslav Tudhope

AGE: 14

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

VSP Berlin is requesting assistance looking for Miroslav “Mirik” Tudhope (14yrs). Mirik was last seen running away from U32 School in Montpelier, at approximately 0930 hours on 05/03/2024. Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please contact VSP- Berlin 802-229-9191

 

 

RE: Berlin / Runaway Juvenile

