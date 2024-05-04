RE: Berlin / Runaway Juvenile
*****UPDATE*********
Miroslav Tudhope was located and is safe. No further assistance required. The State Police thanks those who reached out with information.
*****UPDATE********
CASE#: 24A3002934
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/03/2024 at 0930 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: U32 School, Montpelier.
JUVENILE: Miroslav Tudhope
AGE: 14
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
VSP Berlin is requesting assistance looking for Miroslav “Mirik” Tudhope (14yrs). Mirik was last seen running away from U32 School in Montpelier, at approximately 0930 hours on 05/03/2024. Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please contact VSP- Berlin 802-229-9191