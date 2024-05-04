RE: Berlin / Runaway Juvenile

*****UPDATE*********

Miroslav Tudhope was located and is safe. No further assistance required. The State Police thanks those who reached out with information.

*****UPDATE********

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3002934

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/03/2024 at 0930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: U32 School, Montpelier.

JUVENILE: Miroslav Tudhope

AGE: 14

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

VSP Berlin is requesting assistance looking for Miroslav “Mirik” Tudhope (14yrs). Mirik was last seen running away from U32 School in Montpelier, at approximately 0930 hours on 05/03/2024. Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please contact VSP- Berlin 802-229-9191