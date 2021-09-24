SUPERMODEL ALEK WEK IS THIRD GRAZIA USA COVER STAR
Alek Wek concludes Grazia USA's line-up for its premiere print issue, Volume 1, “Evolution.” Available nationwide NOW.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grazia USA, the American version of the Italian fashion bible Grazia from the Mondadori Group, has crowned South Sudanese-British model and designer, Alek Wek the third and final cover star for its debut print issue. Wek joins Gossip Girl’s Jordan Alexander and America’s most decorated Olympic track athlete, Allyson Felix in a star-studded line-up for the brand's first-ever print magazine.
Grazia USA - Volume 1 “Evolution” is a luxury 350+ page quarterly magazine, featuring best-in-class fashion, beauty, art, culture, and lifestyle content.
“Alek Wek is an icon,” says Grazia USA Editor-in-Chief David Thielebeule. “She has been redefining norms in the fashion industry and beyond for decades. We’re thrilled to celebrate and share some of the milestone moments in Wek’s life and career to date with our readers, as well as what’s still to come in our first-ever print issue.”
Inside Grazia USA’s first print issue, Wek talks candidly for the first time about her brother’s suicide, challenges she has faced with racism in the modelling industry, her ongoing battle to impress her mom, why she believes humanity has become more important than ever in our post-pandemic world, and the inspiration behind her new capsule collection for Weekend Max Mara, titled A.W.orld by Alek Wek.
Speaking out for the first time about her brother’s suidice in 2008, Wek tells Grazia USA exclusively, “It completely changed the way I thought about things. No one should have to feel isolated that way. We need to help and embrace each other. We can make each other stronger.”
Wek also opens up about challenges she has faced with racism in the modelling industry throughout her nearly-30-year career, stating, “I was at a job once and I overheard the editors and other models saying about me, ‘Oh she’s just rice and peas.’ Fashion celebrated the way I looked and not how I felt, so I always felt like something was missing.”
While Wek takes pride in her South Sudanese heritage and celebrates her ethnic roots in all that she does, Grazia USA learns that Wek’s mother has an alternate view on success: “For her, I’m not really that successful,” Wek laughs. “She’s had nine children so her life is very different. My mother’s the one who taught me to knit and she always reminds me that I can’t speak Dinka [the language of Wek’s ethnic group].”
Today, at 44-years-old, Alek Wek remains at the top of her game. Most recently, Wek collaborated with Weekend Max Mara to design an Autumn Winter 2021 collection, called A.W.orld by Alek Wek. From luxurious knits in the colors of the South Sudan flag to a print that comes from her own painting of her palm print, the entire collection celebrates Wek’s heritage and history as an artist. She hopes the pieces will empower women all over the world.
The full interview with Alek Wek is available in the debut issue of Grazia USA, available in Barnes & Noble and select retailers nationwide.
Wek’s cover issue sits on newsstands alongside two additional cover stars: America’s most decorated Olympic track athlete, Allyson Felix, and Canadian singer-songwriter and actress, Jordan Alexander, an activist who fights for LGBTQ+ rights as well as people of color. Each powerhouse female representative of their own generational fashion, culture, and influence in America.
Grazia USA is published under a licensing agreement with Mondadori Media S.p.A.
ABOUT GRAZIA:
Grazia is Italy's fashion bible, published by the Mondadori Group. For 80 years Grazia has remained in step with changing tastes season after season, style after style. At the top end of quality and design, Grazia is the most accomplished ambassador of the “Made in Italy” brand and is a preferred advertising vehicle for designer, fashion, and beauty companies. Thanks to its experience, excellence, and brand value, Grazia is the first Italian weekly magazine to extend its successful formula abroad with 21 editions worldwide in 23 countries, creating the most dynamic magazine network on the market and the global platform graziamagazine.com.
ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC:
Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of Grazia USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938. Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, Grazia USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. Grazia USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.
