DHHL News Release: Landscaping and maintenance work in Laʻi ʻŌpua

(Kealakehe, Hawaiʻi Island) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Agro Resources, Inc., is scheduled to conduct landscaping and ground maintenance on the mauka side of the Laʻi ʻŌpua Village 3 subdivision in Kealakehe, Hawaiʻi Island.

The maintenance work will run through Friday, October 1, 2021, and will include the clearing of overgrown brush and the installation of a 20-foot firebreak.

DHHL vendors aren’t authorized to deploy Roundup or any herbicides containing Isopropyl amine salt of glyphosate within homestead communities and the Department does not permit spraying if winds are steadily over five miles per hour.

Residents should expect crews to be working in the area Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

