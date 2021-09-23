Making Organic Certification More Affordable

Minnesota organic farmers and processors can apply for a rebate of up to 50 percent of the cost of their organic certification. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is accepting applications for the Minnesota Organic Cost Share Program through November 1, 2021.

Organic certification is a third-party verification system. It assures consumers the organic products they buy are produced in accordance with federal organic regulations. Organic operations must follow National Organic Standards and are monitored through review of their records and on-site inspections at least once a year.

“The yearly cost of certification can range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars,” MDA Assistant Commissioner Patrice Bailey said. “This program provides some relief and goes a long way to make organic certification more affordable.”

Funds for the cost share program come from a cooperative agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency (USDA-FSA). Operations that received certification (or had ongoing certification) between October 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021 are eligible for reimbursement of up to 50 percent of certification-related expenses.

The maximum rebate available is $500 per category (crop, livestock, processing/handling, wild harvest). The MDA also offers a similar cost share program for transitioning to organic.

To qualify, applicants must be certified organic by a USDA-accredited certifying agency. The MDA has already mailed application packets to all certified organic operations in the state.

Any certified organic farmer or processor who did not receive a packet can obtain all the program details and necessary materials on the Organic Certification Cost-Share Program page of the MDA’s website or by calling 651-201-6134. Applicants that do not wish to apply with MDA may apply through their local USDA-FSA Office.

