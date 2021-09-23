Virtual public input meeting Sept. 29 to discuss proposed improvements to ND Highway 9 near Wimbledon

A virtual public input meeting will be available on Sept. 29 to receive public input and comments on proposed improvements to North Dakota Highway 9, five miles south of Wimbledon. The project consists of a grade raise and intersection improvements.

The virtual meeting will be available on the NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on Sept. 29. This is not a live event.

The virtual public input meeting is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and Holly Beck Surveying & Engineering.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by Oct. 15, 2021, to Tom Weigel, 3320 Hamilton St. Unit 3, Bismarck, ND 58503, tweigel@hollybecksurveying.com with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Tom Weigel at 701-223-3546 or tweigel@hollybecksurveying.com.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT at 701-328‑2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1‑800‑366‑6888.