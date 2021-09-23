Submit Release
News Search

There were 794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,532 in the last 365 days.

Virtual public input meeting Sept. 29 to discuss proposed improvements to ND Highway 9 near Wimbledon

Virtual public input meeting Sept. 29 to discuss proposed improvements to ND Highway 9 near Wimbledon

A virtual public input meeting will be available on Sept. 29 to receive public input and comments on proposed improvements to North Dakota Highway 9, five miles south of Wimbledon. The project consists of a grade raise and intersection improvements.

The virtual meeting will be available on the NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links.  A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on Sept. 29. This is not a live event.

The virtual public input meeting is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and Holly Beck Surveying & Engineering.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by Oct. 15, 2021, to Tom Weigel, 3320 Hamilton St. Unit 3, Bismarck, ND 58503, tweigel@hollybecksurveying.com with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Tom Weigel at 701-223-3546 or tweigel@hollybecksurveying.com.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT at 701-328‑2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1‑800‑366‑6888.

You just read:

Virtual public input meeting Sept. 29 to discuss proposed improvements to ND Highway 9 near Wimbledon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.