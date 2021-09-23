Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of September 27

​Maintenance Schedule for the week of September 27, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity County Wide Various Various County Wide Complaints County Wide Various Various Sign Repair & Replacement SR 2001 Forest Drive Limestone Twp. & Redbank Twp. Patching/ Mill & Fill SR 338 SR 338 SH Beaver Twp. General Drainage Work SR 322 Twenty eighth Division Hwy. Clarion Twp. Sink Hole Repairs SR 1015 Forest Road Farmington Twp. Drainage Work & Brushing SR 2014 Waterson Road Monroe Twp. Pipe Replacement SR 1005 Miola Road Highland Twp. Install Underdrain SR 4017 Red Brush Road Washington Twp. Stream Bed Paving SR 2011 Milk Barn Road/ Curllsville Road Monroe Twp. Deposition Work SR 66 SR 66 SH Redbank Twp. Side Dozing SR 2001 Forest Drive Limestone Twp. Side Dozing SR 2005 Olean Trail Limestone Twp. Side Dozing SR 2004 Brinkerton Road Porter Twp. Milling & Edge Paving SR 2003 Reisdsburg Road Monroe Twp. Milling & Edge Paving SR 2011 Tintown Road Monroe Twp. Milling & Edge Paving

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.