Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of September 27
Maintenance Schedule for the week of September 27, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|County Wide Complaints
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Repair & Replacement
|SR 2001
|Forest Drive
|Limestone Twp. & Redbank Twp.
|Patching/ Mill & Fill
|SR 338
|SR 338 SH
|Beaver Twp.
|General Drainage Work
|SR 322
|Twenty eighth Division Hwy.
|Clarion Twp.
|Sink Hole Repairs
|SR 1015
|Forest Road
|Farmington Twp.
|Drainage Work & Brushing
|SR 2014
|Waterson Road
|Monroe Twp.
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 1005
|Miola Road
|Highland Twp.
|Install Underdrain
|SR 4017
|Red Brush Road
|Washington Twp.
|Stream Bed Paving
|SR 2011
|Milk Barn Road/ Curllsville Road
|Monroe Twp.
|Deposition Work
|SR 66
|SR 66 SH
|Redbank Twp.
|Side Dozing
|SR 2001
|Forest Drive
|Limestone Twp.
|Side Dozing
|SR 2005
|Olean Trail
|Limestone Twp.
|Side Dozing
|SR 2004
|Brinkerton Road
|Porter Twp.
|Milling & Edge Paving
|SR 2003
|Reisdsburg Road
|Monroe Twp.
|Milling & Edge Paving
|SR 2011
|Tintown Road
|Monroe Twp.
|Milling & Edge Paving
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.