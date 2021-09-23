Route 51 Improvement Work Continues this Weekend in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 51 in various municipalities in Allegheny County will occur Friday and Saturday, September 24-25 weather permitting.

Improvement work requiring lane restrictions will occur according to the following schedule:

Route 51 from Fleming Avenue in Stowe Township to I-79 in Robinson Township (Southern Section)

Route 51 from Thorn Run Road to Flaugherty Run Road in Moon Township (Northern Section)

Milling and paving operations will occur in the southern sections, while concrete patching will occur in the northern section.

The project is part of a $5.48 million group paving job which also includes milling and paving, shoulder and base repair, drainage upgrades, guide rail improvements, signage, line painting, and other various construction related activities. Lindy Paving is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

