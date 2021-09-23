Work to Begin on PA 145 Paving Project in Lehigh County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 5 announced today a project to improve PA 145 between US 22 and PA 329 in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County will begin on Monday, September 27.

Work on the project includes roadway milling, patching, paving, crack-seal, guide rail updates, Americans with Disabilities Act curb ramps and pavement markings.

Motorists should expect to see various traffic lane restrictions on this section of PA 145 during the project and can visit www.511PA.com to check for traffic delay information. Updates will be provided for specific restrictions and whenever traffic patterns change.

Kriger Construction, Inc. of Scranton, Pa., is the general contractor on the $6,125,586 project that is anticipated to be complete in September 2022.

This section of PA 145 has an average daily traffic volume that varies between 24,932 vehicles near US 22 and 20,466 vehicles near PA 329.

