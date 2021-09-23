Long-term Closure Expected on Route 324 (Marticville Road) in Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Lancaster County are advised Route 324 (Marticville Road) in Pequea Township, Lancaster County, is expected to be closed into next year due to the development of a large sinkhole.

The road was closed Sunday evening when the sinkhole was discovered on Marticville Road at Timothy Drive. The sinkhole extends from off the department right-of-way to the center of the roadway.

PennDOT has assessed the situation and is currently putting together an emergency contract to repair the roadway. Work initially was expected to begin in about a month. However, due needing to get an agreement with the neighboring property owner, work may be delayed until next spring.

Marticville Road is open to local traffic on either side of the closure but is closed to through traffic. Motorists should use alternate routes to get around the closure.

An update will be issued once work is scheduled to begin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

