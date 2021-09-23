PennDOT Issues Update on Centre County Road Closures

Bellefonte, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) updated motorists this evening on the status of state highways in Centre County that closed earlier today due to flooding.

• Route 45 between Route 445 (North Street) near Madisonburg and Route 235 near Hartleton in Union County remains closed. PennDOT expects this closure to remain in place until at least 10:00 AM Friday, September 24. Due to flooding in the area, the water level reached the underside of a bridge spanning Elk Creek in Millheim Borough. PennDOT must perform an inspection of this bridge before reopening the highway.

• Route 192 between Route 880 and Route 445 has reopened.

• Route 445 between Route 45 and Route 192 and between Route 192 and Route 64 has reopened.

• Route 2011 (Penn Street) has reopened between Penn and Water streets. It remains closed between Water Street and Coburn.

PennDOT will issue an update on the status of Route 45 once an inspection of the bridge spanning Elk Creek in Millheim Borough is complete.

Media contact: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598

