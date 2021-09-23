Offender Foster Absconds from ELC

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison who has absconded from his residential location in the city of Rocky Mount in Nash County. The offender was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative.

Mansur Foster (0577900) is a 43-year-old Black male who stands 5’ 9” tall and weighs 169 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has a pierced left ear (2 holes), pierced right ear (2 holes), a scar on his face under the right eye from a knife cut, and multiple tattoos including a Darrell tattoo ring on his left finger, Regina written on his left leg, Chicago on his neck and James on his stomach.

Foster is serving active sentences for felony possession of controlled substance and felony larcenies. He had a projected release date of Nov. 5, 2021.

Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for this individual. An escape warrant is being sought. If you have seen this individual or know his whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

More information about ELC is available here and here.