UPDATE :: Norlan Graves Appointed as Superior Court Judge in Halifax County

Norlan Graves has been appointed to serve as superior court judge in Judicial District 6A, serving Halifax County. Effective September 29, 2021, he will fill the vacant seat created by the retirement of the Honorable Alma Hinton.

Norlan Graves is a special deputy attorney general for the North Carolina Department of Justice. He previously served as an assistant district attorney for Prosecutorial District 7 and Prosecutorial District 8. In addition, Graves was previously an adjunct professor at Halifax Community College. Graves earned his Bachelor of Arts at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and his Juris Doctor at North Carolina Central University School of Law.

An investiture ceremony will be held on Wednesday, September 29 at 10:00 a.m. in Superior Courtroom 1 of the Halifax County courthouse.