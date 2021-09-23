Submit Release
News Search

There were 790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,562 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE :: Norlan Graves Appointed as Superior Court Judge in Halifax County

Norlan Graves has been appointed to serve as superior court judge in Judicial District 6A, serving Halifax County. Effective September 29, 2021, he will fill the vacant seat created by the retirement of the Honorable Alma Hinton.

Norlan Graves is a special deputy attorney general for the North Carolina Department of Justice. He previously served as an assistant district attorney for Prosecutorial District 7 and Prosecutorial District 8. In addition, Graves was previously an adjunct professor at Halifax Community College. Graves earned his Bachelor of Arts at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and his Juris Doctor at North Carolina Central University School of Law.

An investiture ceremony will be held on Wednesday, September 29 at 10:00 a.m. in Superior Courtroom 1 of the Halifax County courthouse

You just read:

UPDATE :: Norlan Graves Appointed as Superior Court Judge in Halifax County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.