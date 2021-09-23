Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Child Pornography Charges In Wicomico County

September 23, 2021

(PARSONSBURG, MD) – Troopers arrested a Wicomico County man Wednesday evening after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Investigation developed evidence of distribution of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Mark Anthony Dewitt, 48, of Parsonsburg, Maryland. Dewitt is charged with 14 counts of distribution of child pornography. Beginning in May 2021, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the distribution of child pornography online. On Wednesday, Maryland State Police served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect. Dewitt was arrested and is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

The investigation continues …

Mark Anthony Dewitt

###

