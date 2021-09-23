2021-09-23 13:04:18.583 Keno Player Matches Bulls-Eye and Double Bulls-Eye, Wins $62,500

Submit Release
A longtime Missouri Lottery Club Keno player from Boone County won a $62,500 prize after her 10-spot ticket matched nine of the 10 numbers drawn, plus the Bulls-Eye and the Double Bulls-Eye numbers.

The winner shared she had played the same numbers for years, but there was no significance behind them.

“I’m still in shock,” she laughed.

The winning ticket was sold at Hy-Vee Gas, 3120 W. Broadway, in Columbia.

In FY21, players in Boone County won more than $29 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $2.3 million in commissions and bonuses and more than $52.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

