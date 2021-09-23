INVOKE Public Sector awarded Phase II Extension to enable ARIA Hyper automation adoption platform for the US Air Force
The US Airforce selects INVOKE's ARIA platform to supercharge their Intelligent Automation journeyATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INVOKE Public Sector was recently awarded a SBIR Phase II contract modification from the Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) to increase the period of performance and further mature its work to enable and scale robotic process automation (RPA).
After devoting 22 months developing professional attended RPA for the Air Force, INVOKE is ready to move to the next phase, migrating its ARIA platform to its IL5 Cloud solution and enhancing it with Automation Lifecycle Management in support of the large-scale RPA program for the Air Force. This innovative platform will allow the Air Force to manage and govern automations from ideation through deployment, while drastically increasing collaboration between civilian developers and automation users. ARIA will reduce duplicative automation initiatives within the Air Force by making pre-built automations more accessible across all users.
ARIA is already in use within the commercial space by large enterprises. INVOKE is using that foundation to enhance ARIA, creating a compliant governed portal for the Air Force. ARIA will integrate numerous Intelligent Automation platforms starting with its UiPath technology but will eventually incorporate all software providers utilized by the Air Force. The solution facilitates coordination of large-scale automation while balancing the critical requirements around governance and cybersecurity.
This close collaboration between the RSO, the Air Force Business & Enterprise Systems Directorate, UiPath and Scott AFB is creating an impactful solution for the Air Force.
“INVOKE has already provided tools that reduce tedious and time-consuming activities for our supply chain operations Airmen,” said Tyron Gray, RSO Data and Digital Environments lead. “The addition of the ARIA platform will help spread the benefit of RPA across the Air Force Enterprise, enabling our military and civilian Airmen to focus on more mission-vital tasks.”
About INVOKE Public Sector
INVOKE Public Sector is an Intelligent Automation services and solution provider focused on the Public Sector. Through innovative solutions and services INVOKE is on a mission to simplify the customer journey of digital transformation through the lens of Intelligent Automation.
About the Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office
Established by the Secretary of the Air Force in 2018, the RSO increases mission readiness by rapidly identifying, applying, and scaling technology essential to the operation and sustainment of the United States Air Force. http://www.afrso.com/
Johnny Ramondino
INVOKE
+1 404-229-2382
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
ARIA Platform overview