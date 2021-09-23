Motor vehicle crash / 21B403742
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B403742
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Sawtelle
STATION: VSP - Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 09/23/2021 1500 hrs
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Wallingford
WEATHER: Dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Shawn C. Johnson
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt. Tabor, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Side view mirror
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Randy McLellan
AGE: 51
SEAT BELT? n/a
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT
VEHICLE YEAR:
VEHICLE MAKE: Bicycle
VEHICLE MODEL:
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:
INJURIES: Minor injury
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 23, 2021, at approximately 1500 hrs Troopers from the Vermont State
Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a car versus bicycle crash on US
Route 7 in the Town of Wallingford.
Upon arrival, Troopers learned through evidence on scene and statements provided
that Randall McLellan was riding his bicycle north on US Route 7 in the
northbound lane of travel. Mr. Johnson was traveling northbound on US Route 7
in his 2008 GMC Sierra. As Mr. Johnson approached Mr. McLellan, he moved toward
the center of the road to give space to Mr. McLellan on his bicycle. Mr.
McLellan swerved farther into the northbound lane at the last minute. Mr.
Johnson was unable to move any further as he would have entered the southbound
lane of travel. The side view towing mirror of Mr. Johnson's vehicle struck Mr.
McLellan which forced him off the east side of the roadway.
State Police were assisted by Wallingford Fire Department.
