Gov. Lujan Grisham delivers eulogy at funeral for Forgotten Heroes

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday honored the military service of 22 veterans whose remains went unclaimed, giving the eulogy during a funeral at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

“The sad fact of the matter is that we don’t know much about these men beyond their name and rank. But we do know that each answered the call to serve the United States of America and each served honorably,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I was humbled to commemorate the service of these men to their country.”

“These men deserved to be laid to rest in a manner befitting their service in defense of our country,” said New Mexico Department of Veterans Services Secretary Sonya Smith. “I am grateful for the numerous partners who worked together to provide these men with a final salute.”

Daniels Family Funeral Services of Albuquerque provided cremation services. New Mexico State Police and Santa Fe and Albuquerque area law enforcement, along with veterans services organizations, escorted the cremains to the cemetery, where full military rites were accorded.

“My sincere thanks to everyone who made today’s funeral such a respectful send-off to these service members,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.