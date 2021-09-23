PennDOT Announces Road Closures Due to Flooding

Bellefonte, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted motorists that portions of the following state highways in Centre County are closed due to flooding.

• Route 45 between Route 445 (North Street) near Madisonburg and Route 235 near Hartleton in Union County. Drivers will follow a detour using Interstate 80 and Route 15. PennDOT expects this closure to be in effect for at least 24 hours.

• Route 192 between Route 880 and Route 445.

• Route 445 between Route 45 and Route 192

• Route 445 between Route 192 and Route 64

• Route 2011 (Penn Street) between Milheim and Coburn

PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before the go” by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598

