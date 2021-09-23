PennDOT Announces Road Closures Due to Flooding

Bellefonte, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted motorists that portions of the following state highways in Centre County are closed due to flooding.
•Route 45 between Route 445 (North Street) near Madisonburg and Route 235 near Hartleton in Union County. Drivers will follow a detour using Interstate 80 and Route 15. PennDOT expects this closure to be in effect for at least 24 hours.
•Route 192 between Route 880 and Route 445.
•Route 445 between Route 45 and Route 192
•Route 445 between Route 192 and Route 64
•Route 2011 (Penn Street) between Milheim and Coburn
PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before the go” by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
