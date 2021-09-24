Blessure Serum Treatment For Acne, Ingrown Hair, Razor Bumps, Razor Burn, Dark Spots and Skin Itch. Made with Manuka Honey, Aloe Vera, Tea Tree Oil, Vitamin C and Retinol A

Shamans and other spiritual healers have brought about healing of skin disorders through medicinal herbs, oils and spiritual means for thousands of years.

Manuka Honey and Tea Tree Oil has been used as a skincare solution by indigenous cultures around the globe for thousands of years and Blessure Serum Skincare understands the power of Manuka Honey.” — Flóki C. Bjorkquist, MD, FAAD

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The earliest spiritual practitioners were shamans. Among other activities, shamans practiced healing of spirit, mind, emotions, and body - including skin disorders.Shamanic techniques still have relevance today to promote healing of some skin disorders resistant to conventional approaches such as razor bumps, ingrown hair, dark spots, skin itch, and acne.There is one secretive super skin serum made from an ancient shaman skincare recipe used on movie film sets coveted by makeup artists that minimizes pesky ingrown hair, razor bumps, acne, sunburn, skin itch and even blemishes: May we introduce Blessure Serum Which Is Now Available On Amazon Blessure Serum can be used after you shave to provide soothing moisture to help reduce razor bumps, ingrown hair and itch on face, neckline, legs, armpits, bikini line. It can be used between shaves to help maintain skin hydration and smoothness, so you can shave with confidence.Due to the high amount of zinc, vitamin D and vitamin A and vitamin K, Blesssure Serum is also an effective natural solution for bruises, acne, strawberry legs, dark spots and skin itch; making Blessure Serum a multi use skincare product.Skin and skin disorders have had spiritual aspects since ancient times. The shamans who even today in many areas of the world help to treat skin disorders in part through spiritual means believed that negative spiritual effects could help produce illness and that positive spiritual effects could help alleviate illness. Blessure Serum agrees with this.Blessure Serum is a spiritual brand that uses Shaman principals its formulation which includes ingredients like Manuka Honey, Aloe Vera, Tea Tree Oil, Vitamin C and Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils.Women and Men both can use Blessure Serum. The ingredients in this serum are powerful but gentle on the skin. Blessure Serum works on all skin types and only uses the purest ingredients on Earth; even the chamomile in Blessure Serum is imported from a German farm and the Manuka Honey is sourced from a New Zealand farm.The Amazing Power of Manuka Honey In Blessure Serum.The use of Manuka Honey as medicine is nothing new. It was an ingredient in medicinal compounds and cures made by Egyptian physicians 5,000 years ago. The use of honey as medicine is in other ancient practices from traditional Chinese medicine and Indian Ayurveda to Mayan shamanism. In the past ten years, there has been an explosion in scientific research on honey as medicine at Universities, research centers, and medical clinics around the world.Science has been at the forefront of Blessure Serum since day one. The honey in Blessure Serum is a medical grade Leptospermum scoparium Manuka Honey that has been scientifically researched to support wound healing. It comes from a mono-floral source for consistency and is superior to other medical grade honeys as measured by the methylglyoxal concentration and antibacterial activity.In a clinical study, Blessure Serum Skin Care provided up to 87 percent reduction in Acne lesions after 12 weeks, and clears Ingrown Hairs and Razor Bumps within 48 hours which will continue to improve with further use."Blessure Serum clearly works very well to improve razor bumps, ingrown hair, acne and other skin blemishes. Our goal now is to bring this skin serum to all people just not the few that are lucky to work on Hollywood film sets, which is why Blessure Serum is now also available at Walmart ," says Blessure Serum's European VP of Sales Sigurður Järvinen.Blessure Serum is only made with bio diverse extracts. Since ancient times, numerous remedies containing mineral and plant extracts have been used to enhance healing of the skin.Bio diverse extracts represent a rich and largely unexplored source of new medicinal compounds and Blessure Serum is leading the way in this research.

Use Blessure Serum Made with Manuka Honey for Skin Instant Relief