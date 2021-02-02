Shaman crafted skincare made with insect extract oil & manuka honey has a cult following with celebrities and skincare professionals that are "In The Know".

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blessure Serum was founded in 2017 and has had an underground cult following on Hollywood movie production sets. For those in the know it has been the first choice for makeup departments and A list actors to clear acne, razor bumps , bruises and blemishes on set.Blessure Serum has a scent that gives a relaxing effect and reduces stress which also makes it a go to on many film sets.Focused on selling a personal care product for all skin types for people of the world, Blessure Serum intertwined bioscience and Shaman healing principals. Blessure Serum is made with manuka honey, tea tree oil, essential oils and insect extract to heal many skin issues.Since ancient times, numerous remedies containing insect extract, mineral and plant extracts have been used to enhance healing of the skin.Though biodiverse extracts were widely used throughout history for medical treatment on nearly every continent, relatively little medical entomological research has been conducted since the revolutionary advent of antibiotics.Heavy reliance on antibiotics, coupled with discomfort with biodiverse extracts in Western culture limited the field of biodiverse pharmacology until the rise of antibiotic resistant infections sparked pharmaceutical research to explore new resources.Blessure Serum proprietary recipe Cricket Serumis one of a kind all-purpose skincare solution. “Clinical tests and skincare performance was great” said Cricket Seruminventor Alphonsus Olieh Jr. “The level of protein, Ogema fatty acids, and vital vitamins in the serum was off the charts”.Blessure Serum’s Cricket Serumis the first globally sold skincare product to use insect extract. Insects are a source of high-quality protein, containing many essential amino acids required for human skin growth and repair.“Insect extract is also a good source of fatty acids, minerals—like iron, zinc, sodium, potassium, selenium, and copper—and vitamins, such as the B vitamins. Finally, insects contain dietary fiber, derived mostly from the chitin that makes up their exoskeleton.(Fiber is something most other animal products don’t offer” All of these vitamins, minerals and protein in insect extract oil is the code of life and is the building block for skin health said Alphonsus Olieh Jr.Due to the high amount of zinc, vitamins D and vitamins C, Blesssure Serum is an effective solution for ingrown hairs , acne, dark spots, sunburn, and bruises too. “Blessure Serum is truly the people’s skincare solution” said Alphonsus Olieh Jr.Blessure Serum is also used by people around the world dealing with substance abuse disorder to heal their skin. With the raise in people using Methamphetamines and developing meth sores, many are using Blessure Serum to help their skin.Rehab facilities worldwide are offering patients Blessure Serum Skincare to heal crystal meth skin sores, due to its high amount of arginine, omega 3 fatty acids and protein.“The multi-functional serum is widely used by people with meth sores for alleviating pain, edema, impetigo, inflammation, discomfort, redness, skin abscesses, and prevention from skin infection. Blessure Serum is an essential serum for general homeopathic wound healing” said Dr. Patrick Goldstein.Blessure Serum believes people’s differences should be recognized in the health and beauty space. “As a man who seen hardship, I have family members that struggle with self-esteem issues, parent(s) that delt with mental health challenges, friends that deal with substance abuse disorder and people I know from all backgrounds that deal with skincare issues, we all have different skin type”.Blessure Serum is more than skincare. It is a way of life. It is all about doing our part to make the world a better place.“I have a different skin type. And those needs should be respected,” As I walk down retail aisles, I deserve, we all deserve not only products that work for a global community, but also a design experience that doesn't make us feel like a second-class citizen” Alphonsus Olieh Jr. says.The idea to walk down aisles and be respected as a consumer, but also to be respected as God’s creation, is why Blessure Serum was formed.In 2020 Blessure Serum Skincare partnered with Walmart.com for retail sales and offers free global shipping at Shamancrafted.com on all Cricket Serumorders.