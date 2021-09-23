Submit Release
News Search

There were 798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,643 in the last 365 days.

Restraint and Seclusion Data Reporting Deadline Extended to 10/15

To accommodate school administrative units that have not yet been able to file their restraint and seclusion data yet this fall, the Maine Department of Education has reopened the Restraint and Seclusion Reporting in NEO until October 15, 2021.

In accordance with Chapter 33: Rule Governing Physical Restraint and Seclusion, “Each covered entity shall submit to the Department of Education an annual report of the incidence of physical restraint and seclusion.

Detailed instructions on how to report restraint and seclusion data can be found here: RAS Year End Reporting

For further information or assistance with reporting this data, please contact Maine DOE Data Help Desk:

 

 

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Restraint and Seclusion Data Reporting Deadline Extended to 10/15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.