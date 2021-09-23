Restraint and Seclusion Data Reporting Deadline Extended to 10/15

To accommodate school administrative units that have not yet been able to file their restraint and seclusion data yet this fall, the Maine Department of Education has reopened the Restraint and Seclusion Reporting in NEO until October 15, 2021.

In accordance with Chapter 33: Rule Governing Physical Restraint and Seclusion, “Each covered entity shall submit to the Department of Education an annual report of the incidence of physical restraint and seclusion.”

Detailed instructions on how to report restraint and seclusion data can be found here: RAS Year End Reporting

For further information or assistance with reporting this data, please contact Maine DOE Data Help Desk: