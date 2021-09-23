Quarter 1 Data Collections Webinar on September 30th

The Maine Department of Education Data Team is holding a Quarter 1 Data Collections Webinar Thursday September 30th at 10am.

We will be discussing how to locate, access and validate the quarter 1 reports. This year we will be foregoing quarter 1 attendance and truancy collections due to changes to attendance reporting. New for 2021-2022 we are collecting student daily attendance which effects how we report the data back to the end user. The new attendance and truancy quarterly reports should be ready for quarter 2 reporting. In the meantime, it is extremely important that users still record attendance and truancy locally so that the data is accurate when these reports become available. This webinar will therefore focus on the student behavior and bullying data collections for quarter 1.

Please follow the “Join Live” link at the time of the training to join us. Thank you.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns regarding this webinar please contact the MEDMS Helpdesk.