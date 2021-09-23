Submit Release
News Search

There were 798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,643 in the last 365 days.

Quarter 1 Data Collections Webinar on September 30th

The Maine Department of Education Data Team is holding a Quarter 1 Data Collections Webinar Thursday September 30th at 10am.

We will be discussing how to locate, access and validate the quarter 1 reports. This year we will be foregoing quarter 1 attendance and truancy collections due to changes to attendance reporting. New for 2021-2022 we are collecting student daily attendance which effects how we report the data back to the end user. The new attendance and truancy quarterly reports should be ready for quarter 2 reporting. In the meantime, it is extremely important that users still record attendance and truancy locally so that the data is accurate when these reports become available. This webinar will therefore focus on the student behavior and bullying data collections for quarter 1.

Please follow the “Join Live” link at the time of the training to join us. Thank you.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns regarding this webinar please contact the MEDMS Helpdesk.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Quarter 1 Data Collections Webinar on September 30th

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.