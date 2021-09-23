Submit Release
News Search

There were 796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,637 in the last 365 days.

Four Mississippi Schools Named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

NEWS RELEASE 

For Immediate Release:  September 21, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. – The U.S. Department of Education today recognized four Mississippi schools among the 325 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The following Mississippi schools were recognized:

  • Woolmarket Elementary School, Harrison County School District
  • Brandon Elementary School, Rankin County School District
  • East Hancock Elementary School, Hancock County School District
  • Della Davidson Elementary School, Oxford School District

“National Blue Ribbon schools are models of consistent excellence in teaching and learning, and these schools represent the high-quality education that takes place across Mississippi’s public schools,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “I congratulate every teacher, school leader, student and family member who helped their school achieve this outstanding accomplishment.”

The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.

The U.S. Department of Education recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

  • Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.  
  • Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

East Hancock Elementary School and Della Davidson Elementary School were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools.” Woolmarket Elementary School and Brandon Elementary School were recognized as “exemplary achievement gap-closing schools.”

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona commended the 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Cardona said. “In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children.”

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites National Blue Ribbon Schools nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.

 

NOTE TO EDITORS: Photographs and brief descriptions of the 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools are available at https://www.nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov/.

 

You just read:

Four Mississippi Schools Named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.