September 23, 2021

Governor to direct flags lowered statewide on day of service in honor of Deputy Gross

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today on the death of Hancock County Sheriff Deputy Luke Gross who was struck and killed by a motor vehicle Thursday morning while investigating a call for a vehicle off the road on Route 3 in Trenton:

“Today, we mourn the loss of Deputy Gross, a member of Maine’s law enforcement community killed in the line of duty. My heart goes out to his friends, family, and fellow officers. May we always remember that our law enforcement officers are dedicated public servants who risk their own lives every day to protect the safety of Maine people. Deputy Gross ended his watch protecting our great state, and his service and sacrifice will not be forgotten. On behalf of the people of Maine, I extend our condolences to his family, loved ones, and colleagues around the state.”

The Governor will direct that the United States and State of Maine flags be lowered to half-staff statewide on the day of Deputy Gross’ service, when announced.