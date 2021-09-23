Groups360 Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance as Part of Commitment to Customer Confidentiality & Data Protection Worldwide
EINPresswire.com/ -- Groups360, the leading online marketplace for meetings and events, today announced that GroupSync™, the company’s cloud-based solution for meeting planners and suppliers has achieved SOC 2 compliance. This recognition represents the highest level of security and trust for service organizations and is especially critical in the meetings and events industry due to the vast amounts of data processed for group travel.
Groups360’s customer base continues to expand at a rapid rate with large and complex organizations like Accor, Hilton, IHG, Omni, Premier Inn and other hotel properties and brands alongside meeting and event planners large and small. Thanks to the rapid adoption of GroupSync, approximately 20,000 of the nearly 200,000 global RFP-connected properties within the platform will be equipped to offer meeting and event planners the ability to book group rooms and meeting space online without an RFP by the end of 2021.
“Information security is an ongoing concern for everyone, particularly for our multinational, enterprise customers who have complex structures and processes that require information to be secured at the most fundamental level,” said William Hanning, Groups360’s chief information security officer. “SOC 2 Type 2 compliance provides one of the highest levels of external validation and demonstrates our commitment to securing customer data without sacrificing the need for speed and collaboration in today’s meeting and event planning industry.”
Jim Siegienski, SVP and CTO added, “Successful completion of the SOC 2 audit reflects our continuous commitment and demonstrates our ability to deliver the highest levels of data security and protection for both meeting and event buyers and sellers. Achieving compliance provides our clients with confidence that their data is protected and secured at all times.”
About Groups360
Groups360 was created with a singular goal — to empower meeting planners by bringing innovation, transparency and simplicity to the decades-old problem of booking groups. The company’s integrated technology solution, GroupSync™, enables suppliers to distribute inventory, engage with planners, and optimize group revenue. GroupSync also equips planners to search and shop hotels worldwide and to book rooms and space directly, online or through a simplified RFP process. GroupSync is the first distribution channel to offer online booking for both group hotel rooms and meeting space.
Groups360 has offices in Nashville, London and Singapore. Learn more at groups360.com.
Hal Hassall
