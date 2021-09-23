Unbridled Capital Sells 12 Popeye's Restaurants in Louisiana
We were able to garner a very favorable outcome for the seller through a competitive bid process, and the closing happened very, very quickly.”GULF BREEZE, FLORIDA, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unbridled Capital recently provided sell-side advisory to S&D Spicy Kitchens, LLC on the sale of 12 Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen Restaurants in Louisiana.
— Rick Ormsby, Managing Director
“After many decades in the Popeye’s system, we decided it was time for our family to exit and retire from the franchise community. I first met Rick at the Popeye’s Convention, and we got to know Unbridled through their marketing efforts, successful deal closings and a personal visit. We felt very comfortable that they would be the best fit for successfully representing us in a sale. Unbridled did not disappoint, helping us attract an impressive network of buyers at competitive prices and terms. Throughout due diligence and closing, the Unbridled team helped push us through issues and ushered us to a quick two-month closing. I can’t say enough about Derek and Rick and the expert guidance they were able to provide,” said Matt Hunt.
“We are very thankful to Matt Hunt for his trust and confidence in choosing Unbridled to guide him through the sale of his family business. As a second-generation franchisee, Matt had continued his family legacy of operating very successful Popeye’s locations in a core market. For Unbridled, this is our first Popeye’s closing, and we are honored to have provided our world-class process and results here. We were able to garner a very favorable outcome for the seller through a competitive bid process, and the closing happened very, very quickly. We congratulate both parties on this successful outcome. For Unbridled Capital, when we start doing advisory work in a new brand, franchisees quickly take note of the awesome results. More assignments typically follow, so please stay tuned!” said Rick Ormsby, Managing Director.
Unbridled Capital provides the franchise community with unrivaled investment banking services and is quickly becoming the franchise M&A advisor of choice across the world’s leading brands.
Kiley Bunce
Unbridled Capital
kiley@unbridledcapital.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn